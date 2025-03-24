Greenland Cries ‘Foreign Interference’ and Plans Cold Reception for Usha Vance and Trump Adviser

Greenland politicians have condemned plans for high-profile U.S. visits as “foreign interference” following President Donald Trump’s threats purchase the island.

Second Lady Usha Vance will make a cultural visit this week while a separate trip is expected from Trump’s National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Outgoing Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede described the plan as aggressive and said the duo had not been invited for meetings and will be left to fend for themselves, the BBC reports.

The European Union has also added its voice to the chorus of opposition mortified at Trump’s interest.

Egede confirmed U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz would also visit Greenland this week with Vance to attend a dogsled race with her son.

Greenlandic media reports said the delegation also included U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, a former mining executive.

Speaking to Greenlandic daily Sermitiaq, Egede said the “only purpose of the visit was a demonstration of power, and the signal should not be misunderstood.”

Egede said Washington had previously been told there would be “no talks” on any subject until a new Greenlandic government was in place to conduct business.

“It should be said clearly that our integrity and democracy must be respected without foreign interference,” Egede said in a post on Facebook.

He added the U.S. delegation’s visit “cannot be seen as just a private visit.”

The general election on March 11 left Egede heading a caretaker government.

Trump’s son, Donald Jr, also made a visit of several hours to the Arctic land mass in early January.

Greenland is the world’s largest island, located in the North Atlantic Ocean, and is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, though it has its own extensive local government.

The Associated Press contributed to this story