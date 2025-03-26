Australian PM Invites Donald Trump to Visit Down Under

Come to the land Down Under and say g’day. That was the message Wednesday from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to U.S. President Donald Trump.

ABC News reports Albanese told the outlet’s Afternoon Briefing he “absolutely” plans to make America one of his first international trips if he is re-elected but in the interim would love to welcome Trump to Australia.

“I have discussed with the president going to the U.S. and I expect that certainly will be very early on in the term,” he says.

Australia and the U.S. have a long history of close alliances in matters from trade to diplomacy and on the battlefield. The first time Australian and U.S. troops fought together in battle was during the Battle of Hamel on July 4, 1918, in northern France, during World War I.

They have been keen allies ever since and the bilateral ties have stood no matter which party held the ascendancy in Washington and Canberra.

Asked when Trump would make his way Down Under, the PM says that’s a matter for him.

“He did not come in his first term as president but American presidents will always be welcome here as other international visitors,” he says.

Australia is also “likely” to host a meeting of the Quad – a grouping of leaders from the U.S., Japan and India – next year.

On whether the PM is any closer to securing another phone call with Trump, it seems like it’s a no.

The call from Canberra comes amid increasing security concerns in Asia and as Australia’s army received its first delivery of a “game changer” mobile long-range U.S. rocket system.

The country’s acquisition of the HIMARS system — used with devastating effect by Ukraine against Russian forces — was accelerated after a 2023 defence strategic review.