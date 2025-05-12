PHOTOS: Nature Lover Out for a Walk Finds Trove of Ancient Silver Coins in Romanian Field

A metal detectorist out for a walk came upon an ancient treasure trove in southern Romania, and photos show just how big the discovery was.

Marius Mangeac told Fox News he was making his way alone across a field near Letca Veche and could not believe it when he located something he never dreamed he would find, the outlet reported on Sunday.

“‘I took my detector and went out alone, as I often do, for exercise and to relax in the fields and forests,’ he wrote in his [social media] post, which was translated from Romanian to English,” Fox News reported.

When Mangeac’s metal detector started making noise, he knew something was up and later realized he had uncovered 1,469 Roman coins.

Fox reported the coins are silver denari, “the standard silver coin of ancient Rome.”

“[I] even thought about pinching myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming,” he said.

Images show the coins laid out on a table, piled together, and one in a person’s hand which shows the detail on the coin:

Mangeac, who believes the coins are about 2,000 years old, gave them to the town hall in Letca Nouă. Now, he hopes to be able to take his child to the museum in the future to “explain to him how I was lucky enough to discover a page of our people’s history,” he said.

The country of Romania is in southeastern Europe and is rich in natural resources including land, forests, petroleum reserves, rivers, and a coastline for ports and resorts, according to Britannica:

The Romanian people derive much of their ethnic and cultural character from Roman influence, but this ancient identity has been reshaped continuously by Romania’s position astride major continental migration routes. Romanians regard themselves as the descendants of the ancient Romans who conquered southern Transylvania under the emperor Trajan in 105 CE and of the Dacians who lived in the mountains north of the Danubian Plain and in the Transylvanian Basin.

