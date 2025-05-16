An art installation for “equality month” at Grenoble Alpes University in Southern France has come under fire for messages blaming “white males” for all the world’s ills and claiming that white people are the only demographic guilty of racism.

In a supposed bid to fight against discrimination and racism, Grenoble Alpes University invited students and staff to take part in an art project in which messages were put up on the glass walls of an amphitheatre on the campus.

According to Le Figaro, the “equality month” project was overseen by 42-year-old Grenoble street artist Petite Poissonne (Little Fish), who has previously used her art to promote leftist causes.

The paper reported that messages put up at the university included: “The world is in pain. Normal, it is run by whites and males,” and “The Earth is monochrome like a rainbow, racism is just white.” Another said: “In chess as in life, white has a head start.”

A petition to remove the racist comments was lodged by the conservative UNI student union, which said that it represented “anti-white propaganda”.

“These unacceptable messages encourage racism against white people and spread the woke idea that we would be in a systematically racist society,” said UNI national delegate Yvenn Le Coz.

In response to the petition, the university president said that the anti-white messages did “not reflect the positions of the university or its values” and would be removed. The university also claimed that staff had screened out ten other messages before they were put up, but that the anti-white comments had “escaped the vigilance” of those involved.

The issue of anti-white racism in France was highlighted by a conference on Monday in Paris organised by Le Pen political dynasty scion Marion Maréchal.

The president of the Identity Libertés party and Member of the European Parliament said that while anti-racism is often ignored in polite society, it was nonetheless very real.

“The fight for the recognition of anti-white racism, for the repression of its perpetrators, and the denunciation of its deniers, must be central and ongoing,” she said.

“Anti-white racism means humiliation, insults, spitting, and beatings. And, more frequently than you might think, it also means death,” Maréchal added.

Conference speakers pointed to the 2023 mass stabbing in the French commune of Crépol that led to the death of 16-year-old Thomas Perotto and left over a dozen others injured.

A gang of young males, reportedly from the multicultural La Monnaie neighbourhood of Romans-sur-Crépol, descended upon a winter village dance in Crépol. Some of the attackers were claimed to have shouted out that they had come to “stab white people”.