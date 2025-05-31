Migrant households are receiving nearly £1 billion in welfare benefits per month in Britain, a report has claimed.

According to The Telegraph broadsheet, citing government figures from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), households with at least one foreign national in March received £941 million in universal credit, a welfare scheme in Britain for low-income or unemployed people to help them cope with their cost of living.

This was up from £461 million just three years ago, demonstrating the cost of the post-Brexit mass migration policies implemented by the Conservative Party under Boris Johnson, which saw net migration climb to a record of 906,000 in 2023.

The paper noted that the soaring cost of migrants on the universal credit scheme represented 15.5 per cent of all payments in March.

Migrants become eligible to receive universal credit welfare once they receive residential or refugee status in the country. However, the total cost to the taxpayer of foreigners is much higher, as the figure does not account for the toll on other programmes, including healthcare, education, and housing.

Indeed, a recent study from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) found that housing alleged asylum seekers — many of whom entered the country illegally — has risen to around £4.7 billion annually.

The latest disclosures come as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s left-wing Labour government is under increasing pressure over immigration and its austerity measures, such as the cuts to the winter fuel aid programme for the elderly.

Brexit leader Nigel Farage, whose anti-mass migration Reform UK party has climbed to the top of the polls, remarked: “Starmer is choosing migrant benefits over winter fuel for pensioners.

“On the day that we learn migrant benefits cost us £1bn a month, many hundreds are currently crossing the English Channel. Labour are ruining our country,” Farage added.

Starmer has publicly broken with his party, admitting this month that mass migration has failed to deliver on the key globalist promise of making society richer and has undermined social cohesion to such an extent that Britain risks becoming an “island of strangers”.

The embattled PM has announced plans to reduce net migration by the end of the decade. However, even under this claimed clampdown, it is still expected to remain in the hundreds of thousands.

The government has also refused to take Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and its associated deportation-blocking court in Strasbourg, which the UK remains a member of even after Brexit as it is technically a separate institution from the European Union, despite sharing the same anthem, flag, and even campus in France.

Critics have claimed that while Britain remains bound by the globalist court, it will not be able to effectively deter illegal migrants from continuing to pour into the country.