U.N. chief Antonio Guterres wants to “turn the world around” but is lacking in one thing: other people’s money. On Monday the veteran Portuguese socialist acknowledged the financial shortfall and demanded the world step up and give to the globalist organization to fill the gap in aid donations.

Guterres made his call at a meeting in Valencia, Spain, citing a “$4 trillion financing gap” as cause for immediate action.

He noted “massive headwinds” exist since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew USAID contributions to U.N. projects soon after he returned to the White House via the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative.

Addressing the opening session of the 4th Financing for Development Conference (FFD4), Guterres said the world is on fire and only more funding can help set the planet to rights: “Financing is the engine of development and right now, this engine is sputtering,”

He further told the conference, attended by close to 60 world leaders, over 150 nations and around 15,000 delegates, “As we meet, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – our global promise to transform our world for a better, fairer future – is in danger.”

The U.N. chief outlined three key demands:

Richer countries must honour their pledge to double aid to poorer countries to boost development. This includes tripling the lending capacity of Multilateral Development Banks and innovative solutions to unlock private cash.

Fix the “unsustainable, unfair and unaffordable” global debt system. Guterres mourned poorer countries are spending around $1.4 trillion just servicing their vast debts in the form of interest payments. Among the innovations, a new borrowers’ forum will ensure fairer debt resolution and action.

Finally, reform the global financial architecture, with major shareholders playing their part, so that it empowers every country. “We need a fairer global tax system shaped by all, not just a few,” Guterres said.

As Breitbart News reported, American Enterprise Institute (AEI) senior fellow Michael Rubin suggested earlier this year the U.N. could use a visit from DOGE itself – and he advised Secretary of State Marco Rubio to withhold all U.N. funding unless Guterres agrees to arrange such a visit.

“While many Americans may complain about efforts to return fiscal responsibility to government and to jump-start the economy by reducing the tax burden, even the most spendthrift members of Congress appear to be fiscal conservatives next to the United Nation’s bloated bureaucracy,” he said.

“Since socialist and former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres became secretary-general and began to jet around the globe, the U.N.’s total expenditures have increased rapidly, growing by almost 12% or $7 billion between 2021 and 2022,” he noted.