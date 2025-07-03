Syrian Suspect Arrested After Axe Attack on German Long-Distance Train

A Syrian migrant was arrested by police in Bavaria after several people were injured in an axe attack on a high speed train travelling to Austria.

At least five people, including the alleged attacker, were injured on a German international ICE high-speed train as it travelled through Bavaria on its journey to the Austrian capital city, Vienna.

German news magazine Bild states the attacker, who was armed with an axe and a hammer, was subdued by other passengers on the train before police arrived. Those who stepped in to prevent the attack continuing are reported to have wrestled a weapon away from the perpetrator and then used it against him.

A Syrian migrant suspect, identified as 20-year-old ‘Mohammed A.’ has been airlifted to hospital by helicopter and is said to be the most seriously injured person treated. Beyond the suspect, four other people were injured, three “moderately” and one with light injuries.

Some of those injured are also said to be Syrian citizens. The injured are reported by local newspaper Passauer Neue Presse to be aged between 15 and 51-years-old.

Die Welt states there were around 500 people aboard the train at the time of the attack and 150 emergency services personnel responded to the remote field near Straßkirchen, a small town of 3,500 people in Bavaria best known as being the site for a new BMW ‘gigafactory’ for automobile batteries, where the train came to a halt after a passenger pulled the emergency brake.

All passengers were disembarked by police and taken to a temporary refuge set up near by. Some passengers are receiving psychological counselling.

Police are investigating the incident and no motive is yet known.

This story is developing, more follows