The founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF) has been accused of ordering the falsification of research to make it appear that Brexit was detrimental to Britain’s economy.

An internal probe conducted by the Homburger law firm into the alleged misconduct of former WEF Chairman and founder of the globalist Davos institution, Klaus Schwab, has reportedly found that the German-born economist orchestrated the manipulation of economic research to advance his political agendas.

According to the Swiss Sonntags Zeitung newspaper, the architect of the Great Reset is accused of personally intervening during the World Economic Forum’s 2017/18 Global Competitiveness Report to ensure that no positive indications were relayed about the British economy following the 2016 EU Referendum.

After the WEF finding that Britain had become more competitive after the Brexit vote, then-chairman Schwab is claimed to have written a memo to WEF staffers, saying that Britain “must not see any improvement” in the report and its rankings, lest it be “exploited by the Brexit camp”.

Although the WEF report claimed that Brexit had not had any meaningful impact as of yet, it claimed that it “will by definition weaken the UK’s markets”. The paper ranked the UK economy as the eighth most competitive country, down from seventh the previous year.

At the time, Brexit was far from being settled, with even discussions often surrounding the possibility of holding a second referendum to overturn the democratic mandate for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, with claims of economic calamity often being put up as justification.

There was also widespread sentiment among globalists in Europe that Britain’s withdrawal from the transnational bloc should be made as economically painful as possible, lest other EU nations follow London’s lead in breaking away from Brussels.

Meanwhile, Brexit, alongside the first election of President Donald Trump, were widely recognised as a significant blow to the WEF and the globalist project of Schwab.

Commenting on the allegations, Brexit champion and leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, told The Telegraph: “Every conspiracy theory about Klaus Schwab now turns out to be true. He is a dangerous globalist manipulator.”

Fellow Brexiteer and Deputy Reform leader Richard Tice added: “No surprise the globalist WEF appears to have distorted facts to prevent sovereignty and independence being seen as a good thing. They are a dreadful organisation that Reform will have nothing to do with.”

Lord Frost, who served as Britain’s Brexit negotiator with the EU, remarked: “It’s rare we get such clear direct evidence of the global establishment’s hostility to Brexit.

“Schwab’s alleged deliberate downgrading of Brexit Britain in his Global Competitiveness Report, directly contrary to the actual evidence, shows how deeply embedded distrust of national independence is, and how determined so many people are to suppress any discussion of its benefits.”

In addition to allegedly attempting to shape the narrative around Brexit artificially, Schwab is also accused of urging his staff to portray the Indian economy as better than it was, to court Prime Minister Narendra Modi and persuade him to attend the WEF’s globalist elite annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos.

The probe, which was sparked in the wake of whistleblower accusations of financial and sexual impropriety allegedly on behalf of Mr Schwab, has also reportedly found that the WEF founder had inappropriate communications with younger female staff members. He has repeatedly denied the claims.