PARIS (AP) – One person has died after attempting to cross the English Channel from a beach in northern France, local authorities said on Saturday, bringing the death toll this year in the perilous waterway to at least 18.

The Pas-de-Calais department’s prefecture told The Associated Press that a man was found in cardiac arrest on board a boat which had attempted to reach Britain and then turned back toward French shores.

The man was found near Équihen beach, close to the town of Boulogne-sur-mer. He was pronounced dead despite the efforts of firefighters to revive him. An investigation into the cause of his death has been opened.

French media, quoting numbers from France’s Interior ministry, said 18 people have died trying to reach Britain by sea since the start of the year.