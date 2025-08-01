Eight children were taken to a hospital and a “critical incident” declared by police after a report was made of an alleged mass poisoning at a Christian rural retreat in Leicestershire.

A 76-year-old man was arrested by Leicestershire Police on Monday and is being question by detectives on suspicion of “administering poison/a noxious thing with intent to injure/aggrieve/annoy” after children fell ill at a summer camp.

Ten ambulances and an air ambulance helicopter responded to Stathern Lodge, near the village of Plungar in Leicestershire on Monday and ultimately removed eight children to hospital. All eight children were subsequently discharged.

Assistant Chief Constable James Avery said: “Officers have been in contact with the parents and guardians of those children taken to hospital. “I can confirm that a 76-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance.

“He remains in custody at this time. The investigation is now being led by the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit major investigation team. This will allow a full and thorough investigation to take place… This is a complex and sensitive investigation, and we do understand the concern that it caused”.

The rural facility is owned by the Braithwaite Gospel Trust and was rented to another group for a youth summer camp, they said.

The alleged poisoning was first reported to the emergency services by a “third party” on Sunday 27th but the emergency services didn’t arrive at the Lodge until the following day, Monday 28th. Because of the delay in responding to what was later declared a “critical incident”, with the village hall turned over to emergency triage for victims, police have referred themselves to Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for an investigation into potential failings.

The Daily Telegraph cited Plungar village locals who said of the incident: “It’s a terrible thing to happen, and like something from a horror story. These kids from underprivileged backgrounds are treated to lovely holidays in the countryside , as an escape from their tough lives, and then are poisoned, allegedly by someone they trusted”. Another told the paper: “I saw a few children in tears as they walked into the hall. It’s like every parent’s worst nightmare, dropping your child at summer camp and then being told they might have been poisoned.”