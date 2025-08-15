Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party government in Britain has fallen to its lowest net approval rating on record, with nearly seven in ten disapproving of its performance.

Just a little over a year after sweeping to power with a substantial majority in the House of Commons — albeit based on only around a third of ballots cast and on a low turnout — there is a growing sense of voters’ remorse about the leftist government of Prime Minister Starmer.

According to a survey from YouGov conducted between the 2nd and 4th of this month, just 13 per cent of the public approve of the government’s job performance. In comparison, 68 per cent said that they disapproved of the Labour government.

This equates to a net approval rating of negative 55, the lowest score recorded by the pollster for the government since last year’s July 4th general election.

The survey will potentially cast doubt on whether the prime minister will be able to fulfil his entire mandate, which is scheduled to last until 2029.

However, it is unclear if there are any viable options among the frontbenches for Labour to turn to as a potential replacement, and with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party riding high in the polls, it is doubtful that the government would want to risk allowing voters to head back to the polls in the foreseeable future.

Starmer faces tough sledging if he hopes to win back the confidence of the public, with the government severely underwater on the significant issues facing the country.

According to a separate survey from YouGov in June, seven in ten Britons believe the government is handling the economy and the National Health Service poorly, at 69 and 71 per cent, respectively.

The top issue among voters, immigration, drew even more critical responses, with 74 per cent saying the government was handling the issue poorly. A majority of 52 per cent said they were performing “very badly”.

In comparison, just 14 per cent of the public gave the government a passing score on immigration.

Despite having campaigned on stemming the tide of the illegal migrant crisis which started in earnest under the previous Conservative government, Starmer has overseen record waves of illegals pouring over the English Channel from France.

This week, the number of aliens who crossed the Channel since Labour came to power last year surpassed 50,000.

According to tabulations by The Telegraph, former PM Rishi Sunak hit the 50,000 mark threshold in 603 days and Boris Johnson in 1,066 days. In comparison, it only took Starmer 403 days, with over 25,000 crossing since the start of the year.