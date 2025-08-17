Ambassador to U.S. Declares: ‘I Want that Super Bowl in Britain’

The time has come for the NFL to stage a Super Bowl on the other side of the Atlantic, according to the UK ambassador to the United States.

“I’ve made a big pitch for the first Super Bowl outside the U.S. to take place in Britain,” Peter Mandelson told the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on Thursday, according to the Times.

“I want that Super Bowl in Britain. I don’t care when it takes place, but I want it announced while I’m ambassador,” he enthused, adding “We love it, we love it.”

The NFL has been playing regular-season games in England since 2007, however taking the global sporting event across the Atlantic is another step altogether.

It would also be a first because the Super Bowl has never taken place outside the U.S. since its creation in 1967.

Not that this is the first time the plea has been made from the UK to host the flagship contest.

In 2024 London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for the Super Bowl to journey to the capital to solidify its self-declared status as the “sporting capital of the world.”

“The Super Bowl is really important for us,” Khan said at the time. “We have a number of American football games and I want it to come here because we want American sports fans in Europe to come to London to watch them, not just go to America.”

Also in 2023, Breitbart News reported NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the possibility while speaking at a forum in London.

“It is not impossible, and it is something that has been discussed before,” Goodell said. However, Goodell hastened to add that the league has no immediate plans to host the league’s biggest game in another country.

London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host two NFL games in October but next year’s Super Bowl already has a home confirmed.

It will take place in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Feb. 8.