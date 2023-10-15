NFL Considering Playing the Super Bowl in London

The NFL is no longer keeping it a secret. They are openly entertaining the idea of hosting the Super Bowl in London, England.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the news while speaking at a forum in London.

“It is not impossible, and it is something that has been discussed before,” Goodell said. However, Goodell hastened to add that the league has no immediate plans to host the league’s biggest game in another country.

As the NFL prepares for its third straight Sunday in London, the league already has discussed the idea of one day playing a Super Bowl in the British capital, according to commissioner Roger Goodell.https://t.co/KHwYc3Bt6m — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2023

As BroBible reports, “The upcoming three Super Bowls are already scheduled at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (February 2024), Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (February 2025), and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California (February 2026).”

So, even though discussions are underway for a London Super Bowl, it would not happen until 2027 at the earliest.

The NFL has lagged behind the NBA and MLB in terms of growing international appeal. However, if they pull off a London Super Bowl and neither the NBA nor MLB hosts the Finals or World Series in another country in the interim, they would be the first major American sports league to host their championship event outside the continental United States.