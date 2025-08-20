Leftist Councils Vow to Take Down English Flags Amid Patriotic Uprising

Left-wing councils across England have jumped into action, rapidly removing English and British flags put up by “raise the colours” patriotic groups in an act of civil disobedience against the mass migration agenda.

Amid an increasingly censorious climate, native Britons have taken to voicing their displeasure with the government flooding their country with millions of foreigners by simply raising the Union Jack or St George’s flag in an act of quiet rebellion.

However, left-wing local governments in multicultural cities such as Birmingham and London have immediately taken steps to remove flags from street fixtures under the dubious excuse of public safety.

Birmingham council claimed that it removed flags from lamp posts because they put motorists “at risk”, The Telegraph reported. The quick response from the Labour council comes in stark contrast to its actions in response to Palestinian flags being raised.

The council had previously left up Palestinian flags for “over a year”, according to Conservative councillor Robert Alden, who said that maintenance workers would only remove such flags with a police escort for fear of “trouble” from residents.

In addition to Birmingham, the London borough of Tower Hamlets has also vowed to remove English flags raised by the public “as soon as possible”.

The local council, which is controlled by the pro-Gaza Aspire Party of Bangladeshi-born Mohammad Lutfur Rahman, said that it has a “responsibility to monitor and maintain council infrastructure” and thus will remove any flags put up without permission by the people.

However, the council also reportedly allowed Palestinian flags to remain up for months last year before finally removing them after complaints from local Jewish residents.

Conservative MP Robert Jenrick remarked on the apparent double standard: “This absurd national self-loathing must end. This is yet more two-tier bias against the British people. We must be one country united under the Union flag.”

The flag-raising movement comes amid weeks of street protests throughout England in opposition to the Conservative-era government scheme to put mostly young male illegal migrants up in hotels in towns and cities accross the nation at taxpayer expense.

Opponents have warned that the largely unvetted foreigners pose an imminent threat to local women and girls, some of whom have already allegedly been sexually assaulted or raped by migrants staying in government hotels.

Perhaps fearful of sparking a similar backlash to that seen following the Southport mass stabbing last year, when he branded those taking to the streets in anger over the murder of three young girls as “far-right”, Prime Minsiter Sir Kier Starmer refused to criticise the “raise the colours” movement.

In response to whether the PM supported raising England flags — often branded by leftists as a symbol of the far-right — Starmer’s official spokesman said on Monday: “I think the PM has always talked about his pride of being British, the patriotism he feels.

“We put up English flags all around Downing Street every time the English football team – women’s and men’s – are out trying to win games for us.”

However, others on the left were less accepting of the movement, with radical Black Studies Professor Kehinde Andrews saying that the flags represent “white supremacy”.

“You’re never going to get a large majority who will never look at that flag and never see anything but intimidation. Change the flag. If we’re saying Britain’s changed, change the flag. They say there ain’t no black in the Union Jack, there still isn’t,” he said.