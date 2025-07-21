Investigation uncovers over 700 crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants living at taxpayer expense in hotels over the past three years.

Although the UK government continues to refuse to publish crime stats based on immigration, as is done in other Western nations such as Denmark, a report from the Mail on Sunday has given a glimpse into the criminality linked with the move to put up illegal migrants in hotels across the country by the previous Tory government and continued by Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.

According to the paper, which examined local court records in conjunction with the addresses of 70 migrant hotels listed for defendants, it was found that at least 312 asylum seekers have allegedly committed 708 crimes over the past three years, including rape, sexual assault, theft and attacks on emergency service workers.

The alleged offences include 18 accusations of rape, five instances of alleged attempted rape, 35 claims of sexual assault, and 51 alleged thefts. Meanwhile, the hotel migrant suspects identified were also charged with 89 counts of assault, which included 27 alleged attacks on police officers and other emergency workers. Furthermore, 43 drug offences, 18 counts of burglary, and 16 charges of robbery were also listed among the alleged offences.

Some hotels appear to be hotbeds of crime, with just one hotel in central London seeing 90 criminal charges levied against its migrant inhabitants. Another hotel in Bournemouth saw 51 supposed asylum seekers charged with 116 offences.

It comes as Aron Hadsh, a 27-year-old Eritrean hotel migrant who illegally entered Britain via a small boat over the English Channel, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl near Heathrow. Despite the judge finding that he continued to pose a “risk of serious harm to the public,” the court only gave Hadsh a 14-month prison sentence, which he will avoid given the time he already spent in custody during the trial.

The true scale of hotel migrant criminality — often cited by locals who oppose the importation of mostly military age males into their communities — may be much higher in reality, given that the government has commandeered hundreds of hotels to house such migrants.

The latest figures from the government estimate that around 32,345 migrants were being housed in asylum hotels at the end of March, at a cost of £2.1 billion to taxpayers over the previous year alone.

Although the Labour government has vowed to end the use of hotels to house illegals, it has acknowledged that the Tory-era scheme will likely remain in place until 2029, after which illegals will likely be transferred to private accommodations across the country in a move critics warn will exacerbate the housing crisis.

Commenting on the findings, Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice wrote on X: “We feed, heat, house and pay them, they rape, assault and attack us in gratitude. Carnage forced on Britain by lefties, human rights lawyers, ECHR and gutless Tory/Labour politicians.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed last week that the government has embarked on a secret scheme to import thousands of Afghan migrants into the country after a data breach leaked the details of some of those who worked with Western powers prior to the Biden-era withdrawal from he country and the subsequent takeover by the Taliban.

According to reports, Britain secretly offered asylum to nearly 24,000 Afghans, while using a super-injunction to prevent the public from being made aware. This comes despite most of those Afghans having bogus asylum claims, with as few as one in fifteen reportedly having just cause for refugee status.

Concerns have been raised that the scheme will only add to the migrant crime problem in the UK, with Afghan migrants being among the most likely ethnic groups living in Britain to be arrested for sexual offence crimes.