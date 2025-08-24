An American tourist was seriously injured in a knife attack on a tram in the German city of Dresden on Sunday after he attempted to protect female passengers from being harassed by migrants.

The 21-year-old man suffered cuts to his face after being attacked by two men shortly after midnight near the Golden Rider stop of the Dresden tram. The U.S. citizen was taken to hospital and is luckily not considered in life-threatening condition, Bild reports.

The incdent occurred after the American man had placed himself between a group of men and another group of women who were being harrassed on the tram.

One of the attackers, identified as Syrian national “Majd A.” began to punch the tourist, while the other breifly left the car before returning with a knife which he used to slash at the man’s face.

While the two attackers fled the scene, the Syrian migrant was later detained and arrested by police, however, the knifeman remains at large.

According to the broadsheet, Majd A. has permanent residency in Germany despite having been known to police for other crimes, including dangerous bodily injury and theft.

Nevertheless, the Syrian national was released from custody after a decision by the public prosecutor’s office.

Chief Public Prosecutor Jürgen Schmidt explained: “According to the assessment of the on-call prosecutor, there were not enough grounds for detention. The knife attack cannot be attributed to him.”

Commenting on the case, Member of the European Parliament for the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Petr Bystron said: “This is the consequence of Merkel’s open-border policy. Attacks like this happen in Germany every single day. Now it has affected a courageous American. We must work together with Donald Trump to put an end to this madness.”

“The incident has reignited the debate over Germany’s migration policy since Angela Merkel’s so-called ‘welcome culture’, which critics argue has opened the door to repeated violent crimes. Police continue to search for witnesses among the many passengers present during the attack.”