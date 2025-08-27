South African-born billionaire tech titan Elon Musk has once again waded into British politics to criticise Brexit boss Nigel Farage and to throw his weight behind a rival upstart party in the wake of Farage unveiling his party’s plans for radically transforming the UK immigration system and for mass deportations of illegals.

On Tuesday, Mr Farage became the first national party leader to vow that if elected, his government would repeal the Tony Blair-era Human Rights Act and withdraw Britain from the European Convention on Human Rights, both of which are regularly appealed to by leftist legal activists and attorneys to block the deportation of illegals and foreign criminals.

Under his “Operation Restoring Justice” platform, Farage also vowed to form a “UK Deportation Command” to remove all illegal aliens from the country, including back to countries like Afghanistan, and to pass an “Illegal Migration Mass Deportation Act” to strip the left-wing judiciary of powers to block deportations.

Additionally, the party took a page out of the playbook of President Donald Trump — a longtime ally and friend of Mr Farage — by saying that it would construct mass detention centres for deportations and look to make agreements with countries like El Salvador to house supposed asylum seekers rather the current scheme of accommodating them in hotels across Britain.

While the plan has faced attacks from Labour politicians and the legacy media for supposedly being too radical, Mr Farage also faced critiques from Tesla chief Elon Musk, who wrote on his X platform: “Unfortunately, the reality is that Farage will do almost nothing to protect Britain. That is obvious.”

Mr Musk, perhaps ignorant of complexities of the totally dominant neo-liberal framework instituted by Blair and upheld by the establishment parties, erroneously said that “the government simply needs to enforce the law.”

“Existing law is clear that anyone who was an accessory to aggravated rape or murder, especially of children, is guilty of serious crime and must either serve time in prison if a citizen or be deported if not,” he claimed.

Going even further, Musk appeared to endorse Advance UK, a party founded in June by Pakistani-born former Reform chairman Ben Habib, who left the party after being replaced as chairman in the wake of him failing to win a seat in parliament last year. Should the billionaire tech boss throw his considerable financial weight behind the upstart party, it could serve to divide the Reform vote, which currently stands at the top of the polls.

It is not the first that Musk has publicly criticised the Reform leader, with the X owner calling for Farage to be replaced at the helm of his party in January over his opposition to veteran anti-grooming gang street activist Tommy Robinson joining his political party.

The demand for Farage’s resignation came amid a sudden interest expressed by Musk about the scourge of mostly Pakistani Muslim child rape grooming gangs in Britain.

The flurry of posts from the Tesla chief on the topic came shortly after Musk faced strong backlash from the MAGA base in the United States over his strident support of mass migration through the H1-B visa programme, which he vowed to “go to war” over. Musk’s companies have previously faced criticism over reportedly replacing American workers with H1-B visa migrant labour.

Musk’s recent focus on the grooming issue certainly did increase pressure on the left-wing British government to finally acquiesce to conducting a national inquiry on the scandal and local cover-ups of industrial-scale child sex abuse by mostly Muslim rape gangs, but there is no denying the issue has been raised for over a decade by Mr Farage.

Mr Musk has also publicly fallen out with President Donald Trump in recent months, particularly over the Big Beautiful Bill, which provided billions in additional resources for border protection and deportations. Objecting to the level of spending in the legislation, Musk threatened to derail U.S. space interests by “decommissioning” the SpaceX Dragon capsule. He went on to claim that President Trump was “in the Epstein files” before later deleting the posts.

Musk’s latest attacks on Farage came in response to a post from independent MP Rupert Lowe, who was removed from Reform earlier this year following public criticism of Mr Farage, claims that he was seeking to take over as leader, and accusations of threats made against then-party chairman Zia Yusuf. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in May that there was “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction” against Lowe, who denied all accusations of wrongdoing.

Lowe, whom Musk has reportedly expressed interest in supporting as a rival to Farage, claimed Tuesday that he had disagreed with his former leader over a policy to deport people who were aware of grooming gang offences being committed by members of their family. Mr Farage claimed that Lowe advocated for people who were born in Britain being removed and that he opposed such a move. Lowe claimed that he was only referring to foreign or dual nationals.