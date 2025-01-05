Tech billionaire Elon Musk has called for Brexit leader Nigel Farage to be replaced at the helm of the Reform UK party after previously expressing support for the longtime Trump ally. Farage, meanwhile, has vowed to not compromise on his principals.

Just weeks after meeting with Mr Farage at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the world’s richest man has apparently had a change of heart towards arguably Britain’s most impactful politician since the Second World War, having successfully led the remarkable campaign to see the UK leave the European Union in 2016.

“The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes,” Musk wrote on X.

Prior to the post, there had been speculation that Musk intended on making a large donation to Reform, however, it now appears that the billionaire may be looking for significant control over the party, including over its leadership.

The statement came after a public disagreement over English activist Tommy Robinson, who is currently in prison after pleading guilty contempt of court for repeating libellous statements in public against a Syrian refugee. To the apparent chagrin of Musk, Farage has said that he would not welcome the former English Defence League in as a member of Reform.

Over the past week, Musk has placed heavy focus on European affairs, promoting the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of the February elections as well as highlighting the Muslim child rape grooming gang scandal in England and the politically correct failures of politicians, police, and local officials to protect young girls.

This came shortly after the tech billionaire came under scrutiny from the MAGA base in the United States over his advocacy for migration through the H1-B visa programme.

Musk’s electric car company Tesla has reportedly taken advantage of the visa programme to fill positions that were vacated after the firm laid off around 15,000 American workers in April of last year.

Responding to criticism over his advocacy for importing foreign tech workers from America First accounts on his social media platform, Musk responded: “Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

Conversely, under Nigel Farage, the Reform party has consistently argued in favour of drastically reducing immigration, calling ahead of the previous election in July for a “freeze” of all non-essential immigration to Britain.

Since coming back to frontline of British politics after stepping back following Brexit, Mr Farage led Reform to win over four million votes in the general election, securing the party’s first batch of elected MPs. The party has continued to surge in the polls since then, with the governing Labour Party “haemorrhaging” support to Reform.

Responding to Musk’s call for his ouster on Sunday, Mr Farage said: “Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles.”

In a show of support, Farage’s comments were reposted by both Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice as well as party chairman Zia Yusuf.