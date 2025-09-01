Man Charged After SUV Crashes into Russian Consulate in Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) – A man has been charged after a SUV hit the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney on Monday, police said.

Police were called at 8 a.m. to the property in the eastern suburb of Woollahra where an unauthorized vehicle was reported parked in the driveway.

Police attempted to speak to the driver, but he drove the Toyota Kluger into the gates, a statement said.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics. No one else was injured, police said.

The SUV came to rest on the lawn near a flag pole on the consulate´s grounds. The vehicle was towed away two hours later.

A 39-year-old man arrested at the scene will appear in court on Tuesday on charges including damaging property, possession of a knife and possession of an unnamed restricted substance. No details have been released about his potential motivation.

The Russian Embassy in the Australian capital Canberra released a statement saying no one at the consulate was injured and work continued as usual.