NATO airspace was violated by a “huge number of Russian drones” overnight, the Prime Minister of Poland said, as he triggered NATO’s Article Four over the first time the alliance’s militaries have ever directly shot down Russian UAVs.

“Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones”, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in an address to the nation’s Parliament on Wednesday morning, telling the assembly: “This is not our war. This is not just a war for Ukrainians. This is a confrontation that Russia has declared on the entire world”.

Tusk said three or four of the 19 drones which entered NATO airspace “posed a threat” and were shot down. It is stated the others came down by other causes, including running out of fuel, and the Polish military is now searching for remains, and have asked the public to remain vigilant and to immediately report and found wreckage.

In some cases, the drones crossed into Poland from Ukrainian airspace, with the Ukrainian Air Force saying it had detected eight drones overflying its territory to Poland. Others flew directly into Poland from Russian lockstep-ally Belarus, which lies to its north-east and occupies some historic Polish territory lost during the 20th century.

There were no injuries or fatalities in Poland but some property damage, including a home which local press says had its roof blown off.

Four airports in Poland’s east, Modlin and Chopin in Warsaw, Rzeszow, and Lublin were closed overnight. Tusk told his parliament that this was not because there was a threat identified to the airports themselves, but because the military needed clear skies for an intensive all-night operation. Airports reopened on Wednesday after the military operation concluded but with severe delays.

In comments this morning, Tusk called the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace an “unprecedented violation” and stated “most likely, we are witnesses to a large-scale provocation”. He said: “This is the first time Russian drones have been shot down over the territory of a NATO country”.

Tusk told Parliament he’d invoked NATO’s Article Four after talks with the Polish President. This is not the better-known Article Five that activates obligatory collective defence from all members, but one which triggers a consultation process. Per NATO itself: “Any member country can formally invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. As soon as it is invoked, the issue is discussed and can potentially lead to some form of joint decision or action on behalf of the Alliance. Whatever the scenario, fellow members sitting around the Council table are encouraged to react to a situation brought to their attention by a member country.”

Before today, Article Four has been activated seven times in the past, the most recently in 2022 over the beginning of Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine.

Of the operation overnight, Tusk said that ground defence systems were activated and several aircraft types were scrambled. From the Polish Air Force, modern Western equipment like the F-35, F-16, and Black Hawk helicopters were all made airborne. Poland also deployed its older Soviet-era MI-24 and MI-17 helicopters, and NATO assets from other member states including Dutch fighter jets and Italian surveillance early warning and refuelling aircraft were launched.

“The operation lasted all night”, Tusk said, noting “the first violations of Polish airspace were recorded at 11:30 PM, the last around 6:30 AM”.

Overnight, the Polish military’s Operational Command of the Armed Forces in Warsaw warned civilians in the Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lubelskie voivodeships (regions) to stay at home while the operation continued. An emergency message sent to mobile phones in Poland read: “Attention!… inform services about drones and locations where they fall. Do not approach them.”

The drones that made their way to Poland were apparently part of a larger overnight strike on Ukraine, with Kyiv saying they’d detected 415 Russian drone launched and 42 missile launches. Ukraine’s Air Force say they shot down or otherwise downed 386 drones and 27 missiles. At least one person was killed in Ukraine by the strikes.

Rogue drones and missiles have found their way into Poland in the past over the course of the Ukraine War, with such incidents accepted as accidental but dangerous. Yet The incursions overnight are in numbers and over a sustained period never before seen. As well as Poland’s Tusk questioning whether the incursions are a deliberate “provocation” by Russia, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky made clear his position that it was actually an attack on NATO, Moscow testing “the limits of what is possible” to ascertain whether a response follows.

Identifying the drones over Poland as Iranian-designed ‘Shahed’ suicide bomb aircraft, Zelensky said such large numbers could not be dismissed as an “accident”. He wrote: “An extremely dangerous precedent for Europe. Whether there will be further steps depends entirely on the coordination and strength of the response. The Russians must feel the consequences. Russia must feel that the war cannot be expanded and must be ended.”

Later Zelensky also said the number of Russian drones that entered Poland may be more than the 19 stated earlier by Tusk, stating it could have been as many as 24.

The European Union’s Kaja Kallas, a politician from former Soviet-occupied and now-Russia-bordering Estonia, also struck these notes and wrote on Wednesday morning that Europe had just witnessed “the most serious” violation of its airspace and that “indications suggest it was intentional, not accidental”. She called this an escalation of the war.

Moscow itself has not commented on the events of the night whatsoever, but Russian state media has reported that some drones were shot down over Poland overnight and has repeatedly emphasised the origin of the drones has not yet been proven. Media monitoring by the BBC notes that Moscow media has promulgated the claim that far from being Russian drones over Poland, the aircraft were in fact a Ukrainian false-flag attack intended to draw NATO into the conflict.

The Belarusian government, which is a full-throated ally of the Kremlin, is in a nuclear-weapon sharing agreement with Moscow, and which lets Russia use its territory to launch attacks into Ukraine, put out a substantial statement on the incursions claiming the drones had gone to Poland by accident. Chief of the General Staff of Belarus Major General Pavel Muravyeika wrote on Wednesday that during the course of the night’s “exchange of strikes” between Russia and Ukraine — Ukraine of course launched its own drones against Russia as part of its proactive defence as it does every night — some drones “lost their track as a result of the impact of the parties’ electronic warfare”.

It is certainly true that to save ammunition, Ukraine does attempt to redirect or bring down enemy drones by using electronic countermeasures to confuse the onboard flight systems, crashing them harmlessly away from built-up areas. Indeed, this has been cited as a reason behind previous single cases of drones and missiles crashing in Poland’s borderlands in the past. Yet whether this will be accepted as reasonable for such a large number of sustained arrivals overnight is not yet clear, and Western capitals are unlikely to smile upon the Belarussian suggestion this is essentially Ukraine’s fault, even if the drones were indeed Russian.

Belarus also claimed it had proactively cooperated with the Polish government over the course of the night, asserting it notified Warsaw of “lost” drones it was tracking as they headed to its airspace. Muravyeika claimed: “… our forces and equipment on duty exchanged information on the air and radar situation with the forces and equipment on duty in Poland and the Republic of Lithuania. In doing so, they alerted them to the approach of unknown aircraft to their countries’ territory.

“This allowed the Polish side to respond promptly to the actions of the drones by scrambling their forces on duty. In fairness, it should be noted that the Polish side also informed the Belarusian forces on duty about the approach of unidentified aircraft from the territory of Ukraine to the border of the Republic of Belarus.”

This story is developing, more follows