The Oxford Union, the storied and historic university debating society has distanced itself from its own President Elect who allegedly wrote “let’s fucking go” in response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The present administration of the Oxford Union, the 1823-founded world-renowned forum for debate which attracts Presidents, Prime Ministers, and great thinkers, has condemned its own President-Elect after he was allegedly exposed as having celebrated the slaying of U.S. political campaigner Charlie Kirk.

George Abaraonye wrote, it is stated by The Daily Telegraph, “Charlie Kirk got shot, let’s fucking go” and “Charlie Kirk got shot loool”. The paper states at least one of the messages was subsequently deleted.

Astonishingly, these claimed comments came just months after Abaraonye stood over the dispatch box from Kirk, debating him face-to-face when the activist was guest speaker at the Union in June. The two men debated masculinity, with a to-and-fro on what causes the high levels of male suicide in Western countries. Kirk praised Abaraonye for asking “a very good faith question” in the course of their interaction.

Responding to the intemperate comments on Kirk’s assassination in Utah, the outgoing leadership of the Oxford Union emphasised they were in no way affiliated with Abaraonye and that the Union as presently constituted condemned his remarks.

They said in a statement: “The Oxford Union would like to unequivocally condemn the reported words and sentiments expressed by the President-Elect, George Abaraonye, with regards to the passing of Charlie Kirk.”

They continued: “the Oxford Union opposes all forms of political violence and strongly stands by our commitment to free speech and considerate debate. We would like to reiterate that our condolences lie with Charlie Kirk’s family”.

Abaraonye won the Union election to be its next President earlier this year. Somewhat ironically, when interviewed by Oxford student newspaper Cherwell ahead of the election he expressed one of his motivations for running for office was that the organisation had seen “debates get derailed, headlines spiral, and members feel pushed out or unsafe”. He said he wanted to “rebuild trust, restore balance, and bring some joy back into this space… we seem to focus on the bickering among hacks”.

Asked what three guests he’d bring into the Union for debates, Abaraonye named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, UK-based rapper Dave, and LeBron James.