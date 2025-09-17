Four Arrested After Trump and Epstein Image Projected on Windsor Castle

Giant projections of President Donald Trump alongside convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were beamed onto Windsor Castle late Tuesday night leading to the arrest of four people.

The arrests were made on “suspicion of malicious communications” after a selection of images featuring the two appeared on the historic landmark ahead of Trump’s arrival for his unprecedented second state visit, Thames Valley Police said.

Trump is the only president to be invited for two state visits, the first being in 2019. The year before that, he met the late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle during a working visit.

The BBC reports those arrested were a 60-year-old from East Sussex, a 36-year-old and a 50-year-old from London alongside a 37-year-old from Kent.

The force said an investigation was under way after officers responded “swiftly” to stop the projection on the castle, where Trump will meet King Charles during the first full day of his state visit on Wednesday.

The president arrived in London late on Tuesday and stayed at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in the capital overnight before beginning a long list of engagements crucial to the visit.

Trump and First Lady Melania will take lunch with members of the Royal Family, visit the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, and address a traditional state banquet at the castle.