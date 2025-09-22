Swedish professional protester Greta Thunberg has been unceremoniously dumped from a leadership role in a Gaza-bound, anti-Israel “aid” flotilla as infighting and tensions roil the group.

The Jerusalem Post reports Thunberg, who joined a previous run atthe Israeli naval blockade around Gaza in June, appeared on the Global Sumud Flotilla’s website as part of its leadership committee until at least last Sunday.

Now that posting has been removed.

Before setting sail earlier this month, Thunberg said: “This project is part of a global uprising of people standing up… when our governments fail to step up, the people will take their place, and that their atrocities and their complicity in the genocide in Gaza right now.. is not something that we can stand for.”

Il Manifesto, which has a correspondent aboard one of the flotilla vessels, reported on Tuesday Thunberg was seen dragging her suitcase along a Tunis dock to transfer from the Steering Committee flagship Family to another vessel, the Alma.

“We all have a role: mine will not be on the board, but as an organizer and participant,” Thunberg told the newspaper.

This is is not the first time that Thunberg has attempted to reach the Hamas terrorist-controlled territory by boat, having previously attempted to do so in June, when she and her fellow pro-Palestine activists were detained and deported by Israel.