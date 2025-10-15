IDF: One of the Bodies Returned by Hamas Terrorists Is Not a Hostage

One of the bodies handed over by Hamas terrorists as part of the Middle East ceasefire deal is not one of the hostages who was held in Gaza, the Israeli military said Wednesday.

Hamas was required to return all 48 remaining hostages as part of the first phase of the sweeping Gaza peace plan as negotiated by President Donald Trump – so far, all 20 living hostages and seven hostages’ bodies have been repatriated for burial.

AP reports the three other bodies handed over Tuesday night are named as Tamir Nimrodi, Eitan Levi and Uriel Baruch however one has been confirmed as not to have been amongst the hostages held by Hamas.

The IDF says this is following examinations at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine.

In all, Israel awaits the return of the bodies of 28 deceased hostages.

The military said that “following the completion of examinations at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the fourth body handed over to Israel by Hamas does not match any of the hostages.”

There was no immediate word on whose body it was.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu demanded earlier Wednesday that Hamas fulfill the requirements laid out in the ceasefire deal about the return of the hostages’ bodies.

RELATED: IDF Reveals Hamas Tunnels Under Children’s Hospital Where It Says Hostages Were Held

“We will not compromise on this and will not stop our efforts until we return the last deceased hostage, until the last one,” he said.

This is not the first time Hamas has returned a wrong body to Israel, as Breitbart News reported.

Earlier this year during a previous ceasefire, the group said it handed over the bodies of Shiri Bibas, 33, and her two children, Ariel, 5, and Kfir, 2.

Israelis endured another moment of agony when testing showed that one of the bodies returned was identified as a Palestinian woman.

Bibas’ body was returned a day later and positively identified.