The British government has the consent of its people to engage in a massive programme of deportations, if it were inclined to do so, polling of social attitudes towards among Britons has found.

In just the latest research to show Britons hold views on border control that outstrip even their American cousins, polling by JL Partners for broadcaster GB News finds UK adults overwhelmingly agree foreign criminals should have no future in the country.

Responding to the polling and the tiny minority against deportations, Brexit leader Nigel Farage observed “the centre is moving very rapidly” and said “all of this indicates the public have just had enough”.

In the polling conducted this month, when asked whether they support deporting migrants who are in the country illegally, and who have committed a crime, an unassailable majority of 81 per cent said they agreed. A negligible eight per cent said they would be against such deportations.

Even when stripping away the hypothetical situation where any given illegal migrant to be deported had also committed a crime while in the country, the clear majority supported removal. 66 per cent said they were in favour of “deportation of all migrants who are in the United Kingdom illegally”, over four times more than respondents against at 15 per cent.

Crucially, for any British government ready to pull the lever on mass deportations, support for this notion is remarkably widespread through the different demographic groups polled. A majority of men, women, most age groups, and all income strata said they were in favour, and at least a plurality of almost all groups agreed. Only Indian-Pakistani-Bangladeshi respondents had a distinct group in opposition to the notion, and even so the plurality was still with deportation, if only just.

Support was also well distributed through political parties. While Reform UK and Conservative voters were predictably the most supportive, even among Liberal Democrat and Green voters, those in favour of deportation outnumbered those against.

Further detail offered by JL Partners compared this state of sentiment in Britain to that in the United States, finding Britons to be far more in favour of deportation than their American cousins. In the U.S., 50 per cent said they agreed with the same illegal migrant deportation statement, a 23 point lead over the 27 per cent who said they disagreed, far behind the 66 per cent in the UK, a staggering 52 point lead over the 14 per cent opposing.

JL Partners Polling co-founder Tom Lubbock appeared on GB NEWS, who commissioned the poll, to discuss the findings, and reflected on the majority of Britons in favour of deportations: “we asked the exact same question in the UK and the U.S., and the British public are actually much more likely than the U.S. public to say they want all illegal immigrants deported. Huge numbers, all of them, regardless of how they came here.”

He blamed the now years-long small boats crisis for the public mood on border control, noting Britons were “tuned in” and “shrewd” on the matter, and observing: “if you’d done this research ten years ago you’d have got nothing like this… It violates their sense of fairness, these numbers have really been trending in the wrong direction for quite some time now”.

The JLP poll is just the latest to show Britain’s hard edge on migration and the massive public appetite for action to deal with the issue, after years of open borders policies. Indeed, almost all population growth in the UK in the 21st century has been caused by mass migration arrivals and several key political issues like housing prices and public safety have been exacerbated by migrant arrivals.

