Priorities: U.N. Declares World Toilet Day, Blames ‘Climate Change’ for Flushing Failures

Today has been officially declared World Toilet Day by the United Nations (but you knew that already, didn’t you) with “climate change” blamed for making sanitation less available across the planet.

The Zurich, Switzerland-based globalist organization has marked the scatological event by throwing its full resources into an effort to promote toilets for all, “with the poorest, especially women and girls, worst affected.”

It has also published a list of demands for the world to heed to make toilets more accessible while “climate change is reshaping our world – with glaciers melting, weather worsening, and sea levels rising.”

Under the heading, “We urgently need to invest in ‘future-ready’ sanitation today” it declares:

Together, we must ensure toilets are: Accessible to all.

Resilient to floods, droughts and other climate shocks.

Minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

Supported by strong systems and sustained investment.

Lest anyone doubt the importance of today, the U.N. firmly declares access to sanitation “is a human right – fundamental to a healthy, dignified, productive life.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) is also keen to spread a message of its own.

The U.N. subsidiary similarly points to “climate change” as a key factor in a lack of access to toilets across the globe:

Climate change is intensifying the challenge. Floods and droughts damage sanitation systems, contaminate water sources, and disrupt vital access—placing the most vulnerable at highest risk. Building resilient services is therefore a public-health imperative and a pathway to adaptation.

For his part, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants the world to make a movement towards equal toilet facilities for all, saying: “In a world reshaped by rising climate pressures, urban growth, and inequality, safe sanitation remains a cornerstone of public health and human dignity.”

He spoke after some artists see the humble facility as worthy of a tribute of its own.

“The humble toilet is an icon of progress – preventing disease, protecting the environment, and preserving dignity and opportunity. Without safe sanitation, sustainable development falters,” the secretary-general surmised.

Guterres finished his message with a declaration affirming, “This World Toilet Day, it’s time to speed up access to future-ready toilets that are accessible, climate-resilient, low-emission; and well-funded.”