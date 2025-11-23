An Afghan migrant male has pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a child under 13 ahead of the trial of a case whose allegations triggered local protests.

Two Afghan males appeared before Warwick Crown Court on Friday, facing ten charges relating to the abduction and rape of a 12-year-old girl in the Midlands town of Nuneaton. Ahmad Mulakhil, 23 and Mohammad Kabir, 23 were arrested on July 26th after alleged events on July 22.

Mulakhil changed a previous plea of innocence to guilty of one count of rape of a child under 13. He faces several other charges, which are to be tried at a court date on January 26th: two further counts of rape of a child under 13, attempting to take a child, abduction of a child, and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

Kabir is facing charges of attempting to take a child, aiding and abetting the rape of a child under 13, and intentional strangulation. He denied the charges at Friday’s hearing.

As previously reported, news of the allegations against the men and their arrests triggered protests in Nuneaton that saw placards displaying messages including “protect our children” and “stop the boats”.