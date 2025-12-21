Over $2.6 Million Raised for Hero Who Disarmed Bondi Beach Terrorist

A GoFundMe page was launched for the man who disarmed one of last Sunday’s Bondi Beach terrorists and, to date, over $2.6 million has been raised for him.

FOX News reported that Ahmed al Ahmed interrupted the terror attack by rushing one of armed terrorists and taking away his gun.

Ahmed is a suburban Sydney shop owner and the “father of two young daughters, ages five and six.”

The AP noted, “In footage that has been viewed millions of times around the world, the 44-year-old father can be seen tackling one of the gunmen, wrestling the man’s shotgun from his grip and turning it on the attacker.”

The flow of financial gifts for Ahmed has come at the same time the left-wing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is being publicly shamed for his own lack of action in countering soaring antisemitism across Australia.

Ahmed was shot numerous times by the second terrorist, who was trying to keep Ahmed from taking the gun from his accomplice.

As of Sunday morning, Ahmed had received over 45,000 donations totaling more than $2.6 million.

