Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has vowed that if given power his party will strip the pensions of immigration bureaucrats who allow migrant rapists into the country.

In the wake of a spate of high-profile rapes committed by foreign men, Mr Farage blamed the deep state civil service bureaucracy “blob” for failing to prevent dangerous migrants from the country.

Under fresh plans from the poll-leading party, any civil servant who is found to have allowed in a migrant who subsequently went on to rape or sexually assault a British citizen could have their pension revoked and donated to a victims charity.

In particularly egregious cases, bureaucrats could potentially face criminal prosecution.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, the Reform leader said: “Any civil servant who wilfully allows migrants to enter the UK when they know that they pose a risk will be held accountable for their actions.

“I will not allow the safety of our women and girls to be sacrificed on the altar of misguided liberalism.”

A Reform spokesman noted that it is already unlawful for the government to grant refugee status to migrants who pose a danger to the public.

“However, under huge pressure from the Labour Government, Home Office case workers are approving asylum claims even where individuals have been charged with crimes. A Reform government will hold accountable Home Office case workers and managers,” the spokesman told the paper.

A Reform government would further create a new criminal offence of “dishonestly determining an asylum claim”, which could be punishable with up to two years in prison.

The announcement comes in the wake of several highly publicised rapes committed by migrants in Britain, including the rape of a 15-year-old girl in the sleepy town of Leamington Spa.

Earlier this month, two teenage illegal migrants from Afghanistan who crossed the English Channel in small boats and who were later put up in taxpayer-funded housing, were convicted of raping the young girl.

Although the government has still failed to provide the public with in depth crime statistics including the ethnicity or nationality of offenders, multiple newspaper studies of arrest and other public police data have shown that certain migrant groups are much more likely to be arrested and convicted of crimes than others.

Indeed, a Daily Mail report earlier this year found that Sudanese migrants had an arrest rate for sex crimes of 1,200 arrests per 100,000 people. They were followed by Afghan migrants at a rate of 1,009 per 100,000.

In comparison, Britons had a rate of just 55 per 100,000, meaning they were 50 times less like to be arrested for rape or sexual assault than Afghan or Sudanese migrants.

A government spokesman said of the plans from Reform: “Civil servants do vital work securing UK borders and processing returns. We have removed nearly 50,000 people with no right to be on British soil and asylum-related returns are up 27 per cent compared to the previous year. We will not allow foreign criminals and illegal migrants to exploit our laws.

“We are reforming human rights laws and replacing the broken appeals system so we can scale up deportations.”