‘Culture Wars’ Controversy Bosses Given Royal Rewards: Report

Top executives implicated in “culture wars” controversies are being rewarded by the British government by being handed top Royal honours, a report notes.

The New Years Honours List, the annual giving of knighthoods and other high awards created by Whitehall but delivered by the King and other Royals at the recommendation of the government will reward a number of controversial figures who have faced so-called culture wars headlines. A report in The Times of London notes among them are a police chief accused of running an anti-white-racist recruitment policy for his police force, and the chiefs of the scandal-hit institutions the National Trust and the Girl Guides.

Among the over 1,000 people receiving awards is top cop Chief Constable John Robins who just this year hit headlines for running what critics called a racist recruitment policy for his force. As reported in April, the senior officer defended “positive discrimination” in favour of “minority” candidates over white Britons and said national legislation should change to reflect his view to make it legal to make the police more diverse more quickly.

As Breitbart News stated:

The report sparked accusations of racial bias against white people and of positive discrimination, which is illegal in England and Wales. Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss wrote on X: “It cannot stand that a police chief is openly pursuing racist hiring policies and making political statements. Again, decisions are being made by unaccountable people who have been captured by woke ideology. The Home Secretary should take back control.” Conservative MP Neil O’Brien added: “What West Yorkshire police are doing with their racist hiring policies and division of different ethnic groups is skirting the edge of the law. It is no surprise to discover they have been pushing for the law to be changed to legalise these racist hiring policies. “With gun crime in West Yorkshire at a record high, many people might think local police might have more important things to be focusing on.”

Also receiving a high honour Hilary McGrady, director-general of the scandal struck “woke” National Trust, a major British charity that became a repository for vast tracts of land and historic homes that in many cases were surrendered to the British state by old landed family during the 20th century period of extreme death taxes. A middle class favourite for days out to those historic buildings, McGrady’s leadership has focussed on climate change, transgender issues, and historic revisionism, much to the disappointment of its own supporters.

As reported in 2021:

The state-backed conservation charity — which is the largest such body in Europe, being charged with the protection of nearly 620,000 acres of land, more than 500 “historic houses, castles, parks, and gardens”, and nearly a million works of art — has increasingly drawn criticism over catering to the Black Lives Matter movement and other leftist causes. In a notable example, the National Trust compiled a shame list of 93 properties including the former home of British wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill for the “uncomfortable role that Britain, and Britons, have played in global history.” The Trust’s ‘Colonial Countryside project’ has also come under fire after it emerged that primary school-aged children were being tasked with engaging in Maoist ‘reverse mentoring’ of National Trust staff on the alleged evils of the British Empire. The director of Restore Trust, Neil Bennet, said that he joined the movement because he believed that the National Trust’s management had “lost its way and is failing in its duty to protect Britain’s heritage and present it properly.”

The Times also notes Angela Salt, who until this year was the chief executive of Girlguiding, the Scouting for girls homologue created by Robert and Agnes Baden-Powell in 1910 which has lately tied itself in knots over transgenderism controversies, has been rewarded. The Times notes Salt oversaw the introduction of a new “inclusive” uniform for the Guides.

It was only after Salt’s departure in June that the Guiding organisation decided to implement the UK Supreme Court’s April ruling that “trans women” are not legally biological women.

In almost all cases the Royal family themselves do not pick who gets these awards, but are handed a list created by the government.

The Times states of others:

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s former chief content officer, was made an Order of the British Empire for services to public service broadcasting. She left the BBC in February as concerns were raised about the impartiality of the documentary Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone, which featured the son of a former Hamas official. Her exit was not directly linked to the controversy. Acknowledging the award, Moore said: “There has never been a more important time to champion British creativity and support the values of public service broadcasting.” Others on the list included Daljit Rehal, the chief digital and information officer at HMRC, who was recognised for services to technology and to public service. In 2022 he was reported to receive a bonus in the region of £40,000 on top of a salary of about £200,000, despite delays to HMRC’s programme of digitising tax returns.

Read more at The Times.