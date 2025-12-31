Khan’s London: Fury as New Year’s Eve Revellers Blocked from Viewing Fireworks

People living near the prime London suburb of Primrose Hill have witnessed “unprecedented” fences and other measures installed to prevent revellers from entering parkland to watch the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks.
The Standard reports the nearby Camden Park has panoramic views of the capital and in 2024 an estimated 30,000 people celebrated New Year’s Eve there.
Not anymore.
This year it is shut with the gates locked from 8pm on Tuesday until 6am on New Year’s Day with the Metropolitan Police taking to social media to ensure residents are aware of the restrictions and police patrols to enforce the measures.
Some of the park has been cordoned off with solid hoarding and temporary fencing, while other parts have just the temporary fencing to prevent would-be spectators from entering.
Amy McKeown, a local resident, said she left the area on Monday to celebrate New Year’s Eve with family elsewhere.
McKeown, who is part of the Primrose Hill Keepers volunteer group, added: “The park has never been closed like this. This is completely unprecedented.
“This is a public park where people should be able to come to watch the fireworks. This is exactly what we should be encouraging people to do.”
A spokesperson for the the Royal Parks charity, which manages Primrose Hill, said on Monday: “The decision to close Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve was not taken lightly. Last year an estimated 30,000 people visited Primrose Hill to view the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve firework display.
“This was not an organised event with an event organiser but a gathering in open parkland and we have limited controls that we can deploy to ensure public safety. Therefore, we have decided that Primrose Hill will be closed and locked from 8pm on December 30 until January 1.
“We have been working closely with the Metropolitan Police by encouraging anyone without a ticket to the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks to make alternative arrangements.”
Scotland Yard confirmed there would be a police presence in Primrose Hill to “respond to criminality” but added that preventing access to the park is not its responsibility, Metro reports.
