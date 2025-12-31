Khan’s London: Fury as New Year’s Eve Revellers Blocked from Viewing Fireworks

People living near the prime London suburb of Primrose Hill have witnessed “unprecedented” fences and other measures installed to prevent revellers from entering parkland to watch the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks.

The Standard reports the nearby Camden Park has panoramic views of the capital and in 2024 an estimated 30,000 people celebrated New Year’s Eve there.

Not anymore.

This year it is shut with the gates locked from 8pm on Tuesday until 6am on New Year’s Day with the Metropolitan Police taking to social media to ensure residents are aware of the restrictions and police patrols to enforce the measures.

Some of the park has been cordoned off with solid hoarding and temporary fencing, while other parts have just the temporary fencing to prevent would-be spectators from entering.

Amy McKeown, a local resident, said she left the area on Monday to celebrate New Year’s Eve with family elsewhere.

“I have left the area,” she told the Press Association per the Standard report. “It is too grotesque to see.”

McKeown, who is part of the Primrose Hill Keepers volunteer group, added: “The park has never been closed like this. This is completely unprecedented.