New powers making it easier to mobilise tens of thousands of former UK armed forces personnel to prepare for war are expected to be announced soon by the Starmer government, reports indicate.

The latest move from the Ministry of Defence means ex-service personnel in the strategic reserve can be called into action until they’re 65, rather than 55 as is currently the case.

They will also face a lower threshold for being mobilised.

Metro reports while the strategic reserve would only be used in moments of “national danger, great emergency or attack in the UK” under current guidelines, this will change to “warlike preparations.”

The move follows increasing worries the UK just isn’t ready to take part in any major engagements in Europe or beyond, as Breitbart News reported.

The changes will form part of legislation for the armed forces being published in parliament later which the BBC notes:

The measures affect the segments of the armed forces reserve who are former service personnel rather than volunteers – known as the strategic reserve. Currently, the age limit for the strategic reserve is 55. This will change to 65. The threshold for members of the strategic reserve to be mobilised will change too.

The changes will come into force next year, if passed by parliament, according to the BBC.

The government estimates that there are around 95,000 members of the strategic reserve.

Last year the UK Strategic Defence Review called on the government to “reinvigorate the relationship with the strategic reserves,” Breitbart News reported.

The size of the fully-trained British Army regular forces is currently smaller than it has been since Napoleonic times, with just over 66,000 in October last year, the Metro report notes.