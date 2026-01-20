Report: Trump to Dominate World Stage at Davos as He Rocks Global Order

U.S. President Donald Trump will address globalist elites in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) and set out the future of Greenland as well as the course, direction and speed of a host of other geopolitical initiatives he is driving.

AFP reports, “Trump is expected to dominate the week-long gathering of global elites at the Swiss ski resort, putting the transatlantic alliance to the test with his push to take over the Danish autonomous territory.”

A frantic Europe is weighing countermeasures after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on eight European countries over the Greenland standoff — though Washington has warned any retaliatory levies would be “unwise.”

The AFP reports notes Trump is not due to arrive at the WEF until Wednesday, but was already overshadowing the agenda with a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, saying he had a “very good” call with NATO chief Mark Rutte over Greenland.

“I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland,” he said in the post late Monday, AFP notes.

The U.S. president said he did not think European leaders would “push back too much” on his attempt to buy the vast strategic island, telling reporters on Monday: “They can’t protect it.”

Future U.S. dealings with Venezuela, Gaza, Ukraine and Iran are also expected to be on the Trump agenda.

So too is Trump’s proposed international Board of Peace, a new body initially tasked with overseeing the next steps in Gaza’s rebuilding, seeks $1 billion in individual national contributions to secure a seat at the table with the joint aim of resolving conflicts, as Breitbart News reported.

These initiatives will be broadened via his unusually large delegation to Davos, in a sign the U.S. wants to make its presence felt at the gathering for global economic and political leaders.

Trump did address the gathering last year, but it was a remote appearance, however even then it shook the gathering before even a single word was spoken by the president just as he has done before.

European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday to discuss their response to the Greenland crisis, one of the gravest in years to hit transatlantic ties.