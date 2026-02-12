Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government on Wednesday approved a bill containing provisions to curb illegal migration — including the ability to impose naval blockades against migrant vessels.

The bill comes hours after the European Parliament approved a new series of changes to E.U. asylum rules, allowing E.U. member states to deny asylum and deport migrants from countries deemed safe or because they could apply for asylum at a non-E.U. country.

The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reports the bill states that the Italian government may impose a naval blockade on migrant ships trying to enter Italy’s territorial waters, under certain scenarios such as concrete risks of acts of terrorism or infiltration of terrorists into its national territory, exceptional migratory pressure such as to compromise its border security, health emergencies, and other exceptional international developments.

People smuggler boats found in violation of the naval blockade would be subject of a fine of up to 50,000 euro “unless the act constitutes a criminal offence.” Repeated violations would lead to the vessel’s confiscation.

Reuters reports that it reviewed a draft of the legislation, which states that the blockade may last for up to six months. The bill must now be reviewed by the Italian parliament for its discussion and approval.

Meloni, in a roughly two minute-long video published on social media, explained that the bill is compatible with the new EU rules and is applicable in cases of serious threats to public order or national security, such as the risk of terrorism, but also on instances of exceptional migratory pressure to prevent the crossing of Italian territorial waters and to take migrants on board those boats subject to interdiction to third countries.

“To all those who said it was impossible, I would like to remind you that nothing is truly impossible for those who are determined to do something, and we are determined to ensure the security of our borders and the safety of our citizens, and we will use all the tools at our disposal to guarantee this security,” Meloni said.

The Italian Prime Minister detailed that the bill contains other measures aimed at ensuring security, and faster procedures for expelling convicted foreigners, expanding the list of expellable offences to other crimes such as violence against public officials, enslavement, and domestic abuse. Meloni emphasized that, “if you want to live in Italy, you must respect the laws of the Italian state, or you will be expelled.”

Meloni called on the Italian parliament to approve the bill and help foil people smugglers and observe “how many of the political forces that appear on television to tell you that the government is not doing enough for security will also be willing to help us guarantee that security.”

“We are doing our best, and we only hope that everyone will do their part without creating imaginative obstacles with a clear ideological flavor,” she concluded.

“With the draft law proposed today by the government, we are implementing the new Migration and Asylum Pact, adopted by the EU thanks to Italy’s fundamental contribution. The measure also includes a series of measures to strengthen expulsions and ensure greater effectiveness in the management of migration flows,” Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said on social media.

“It also provides for the possibility of prohibiting entry into our territorial waters for reasons of national security. Italy’s borders are Europe’s borders. Defending them is a duty,” he concluded.