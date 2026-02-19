Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested on Suspicion of Misconduct in Public Office

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – formerly Prince Andrew, Duke of York – was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The BBC notes this is the first time the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who has faced numerous allegations over his links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested.

Andrew has consistently and strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

The BBC report detailed the allegations set out in a statement from Thames Valley police, which says:

“As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. “The man remains in police custody at this time. “We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.” Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. “It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

The BBC further reports the arrest comes after unmarked police cars were seen earlier Wednesday morning at Sandringham in Norfolk, where he has been living since leaving his home in Windsor.

