Last night’s election result is already being said to herald the coming-of-age of the new British politics, and greeted with a flurry of warnings of a democracy demoted to sectarianism with elections determined by demographic headcount. Are we ready?

Thursday was the Gorton and Denton by-election (special election). If you catch Breitbart News’ Confidential podcast you’ll have already heard me call it a perfect distillation of the new politics, the new reality. This is rapidly starting to look like Britain in a nutshell.

First, the seat. This area has been safe Labour for a whole century. It won here in 2024 with a great big majority, and while the Conservatives came second, it was a perfectly respectable second with over 10,000 votes, making it a totally typical England Parliamentary seat. This has been the norm in hundreds of towns since the 1920s.

But Gorton and Denton, its recently gerrymandered reorganised boundaries smashing together a white working class town and a second “diverse” town-next-door is transforming rapidly. That this is a fundamentally left-voting seat hasn’t changed, but the main beneficiary of Britain’s long whispered-about ethnic block voting has shifted, rewarding the faction most willing to pander to narrow, foreign interests, to be the party of Palestine.

Even before the votes were counted, we already had the alarm raised over one of the hallmarks of modern Britain: alleged electoral fraud. Really effectively stamped out in the past by now long-dead generations, Breitbart News has been reporting on this re-emerging scourge for over a decade.

Election integrity observers took the unprecedented step of voicing concerns about so-called family voting within minutes of the polls closing, saying they’d witnessed the practice of a patriarch entering the voting booth with his family members to control their vote at “concerningly high levels”.

A spokesman for the democracy observers — who along with the police are the only organisation allowed inside a polling station during an election in British law — said: “Based on our assessment of today’s observations, we have seen the highest levels of family voting at any election in our 10-year history of observing elections in the UK.

“We rarely issue a report on the night of an election, but the data we have collected today on family voting, when compared to other recent by-elections, is extremely high.”

In case you hadn’t already seen the Green Party, which like many of its European sister parties is less about campaigning for the environment with every passing year and more about building an electoral coalition between the extreme-left and and Muslim faith communities, won the election. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, which placed second, hasn’t called for a recount over these revelations — the margin of victory for the Greens was simply too great — but he is sounding the alarm for what this means for the country as a whole. He said:

… [this is] a victory for sectarian voting. It’s a victory for cheating in elections… there’s a resurgent hard-left working now with sectarian politics… we are in very, very big trouble.

Fellow Reform Party Member of Parliament Robert Jenrick said that this election:

…should be a wake up call. South Asian men instructing women how to vote at polling stations in modern Britain. The winning party campaigning under a foreign flag and in foreign languages to exploit a foreign conflict. Depressingly I can only see this appalling level of sectarianism spreading because most of our political class are in denial.

And Reform’s Matt Goodwin, the party’s candidate in this contest, vowed to stand again but warned:

We are losing our country. A dangerous Muslim sectarianism has emerged. We have only one general election left to save Britain.

A final thought. The immediate response to the sectarianism win from both the centre-left and the right is, as we have seen, driven by expressions of serious concern about the direction of the country and the health of its democracy in the face of rapidly changing demographic realities. And this concern may be well founded. But the damage this may do to the left in general can’t be discounted.

Had Reform moved the proverbial mountain and won this seat, it would have confirmed to the Westminster bubble and the Labour government in particular that it is the greatest threat to the old order, public enemy number one. If the British left wasn’t in a state of civil war already, revealing in the most devastating way possible that the old migrant voting bloc Labour has carefully cultivated and controlled for decades has dropped it like a hot brick will certainly start one.

Nationwide, and under Britain’s First Past the Post system, Labour and the Greens scrapping for the same votes and challenging for the right to be the one true opposition to Reform may be the best gift Farage could have hoped for. The 2029 General Election remains very much in play.