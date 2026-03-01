At least nine people were killed during pro-Iran protests outside the United States consulate in the Pakistan megacity of Karachi on Sunday, with dozens more injured as they tried to storm the diplomatic outpost.

Hundreds of pro-Iranian Shiite Muslim protesters surrounded the consulate following the U.S.-Israel strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, an AFP journalist saw as reported by the outlet.

Nine people died from gunshot wounds, according to the hospital record seen by AFP, while a rescue service spokesman said 20 others were wounded as security forces and police opened fire to disperse the mob.

AFP journalists said clashes between police and protesters were still ongoing outside the consulate at 3:00 pm local time (1000 GMT).

Large protests also broke out in other parts of Pakistan.

Protesters set fire to a United Nations ⁠office building in Pakistan’s northern city of Skardu, ⁠in the Shia-majority Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region, known for its Himalayan peaks popular with tourists.

“We don’t need anything in Pakistan that is linked with the US,” a protester, Sabir Hussain, told AFP.

“Our government and our forces are supporting the USA.”

The protesters chanted slogans against the United States, Israel and their allies further vowing bloodthirsty revenge.

Earlier a crowd of young people climbed over the main gate and gained access to the driveway of the consular building, smashing some windows.

Police fired tear gas at the protesters, who dispersed, the AFP journalist saw.