The man who beat up a “very close” female friend of Barron Trump, the son of the U.S. President, has been jailed for four years after being reported to London police by Mr Trump.

22-year-old Russian citizen Matvei Rumiantsev has been sentenced to four years in prison and faces deportation after serving time after being convicted of one count of assault and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice. He was found not guilty of other charges including multiple alleged rapes, strangulation, and assault, reports The Times.

The case came to global attention earlier this year because the assault of an unnamed young woman in London was witnessed by Barron Trump. The son of the U.S. President had video-called the young woman in London, but the call was answered by Rumiantsev instead. The court heard Rumiantsev had attempted to assert dominance over the woman by assaulting the woman and making sure the beating was captured on camera.

During the attack, Rumiantsev called the woman a “slut”, “whore”, and “not worth anything”.

The court heard violence against the woman had started months before and was driven by jealousy over her friendship with Mr Trump, with whom she was described as “very close”.

Barron Trump called London police immediately after witnessing the attack but, incredibly, while trying to report the crime was accused by the dispatcher of being “rude”. The judge appeared to tacitly admonish the dispatcher for their attitude to Trump in his remarks, stating that Barron — who was not present in court — had acted “properly and responsibly”.

The unnamed female victim told the court she believed Barron calling the police had saved her life. She said: “That call was like a sign from God at that moment”.

As previously reported of Barron Trump’s life-saving transatlantic telephone call, Barron told police he’d witnessed a girl “getting really badly beat up.