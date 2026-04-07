Australia’s Most-Decorated Living War Veteran Charged over Alleged Afghanistan War Crimes

It will be alleged in court Roberts-Smith intentionally caused the death of a person and aided, abetted, counselled or procured another person to intentionally cause the death of a person on or about April 12, 2009 at Kakarak, Afghanistan.

Other charges will also be made before the court.

AFP notes should Roberts-Smith be found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He received the Victoria Cross – his country’s highest honor for military service – for “most conspicuous gallantry in action of great peril” while serving in Afghanistan in 2010, as Breitbart News reported.

Roberts-Smith was engaged in a helicopter assault to capture a senior Taliban commander when his unit came under heavy fire from entrenched enemy forces. By all accounts, he stormed the enemy position without any regard for his personal safety, took control of an enemy machine-gun position, and then kept going, allowing his unit to drive Taliban forces out of the area.

Roberts-Smith was also awarded a Medal for Gallantry for his actions as a scout and sniper while under heavy fire from a much larger enemy force in 2006.

Australia deployed 39,000 troops to Afghanistan over two decades as part of US- and NATO-led operations against the Taliban and other militant groups.