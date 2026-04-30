Javier Milei: Mass Migration Pushing Europe to the ‘Brink of Extinction’

Argentinian President Javier Milei warns that progressive policies and open borders are pushing Europe to the “brink of extinction.”

Milei delivered his new condemnation of Europe’s uncontrolled migration on Tuesday during his participation at a economy debate in Buenos Aires titled, “Keynes and the General Theory,” an event that served as a scathing condemnation of John Maynard Keynes and Keynesian economics — which the Argentine President has been a long fierce critic of.

During the debate, Milei mentioned Europe’s collapse as a warning of what can happen to a country or region exposed to progressive agendas, pro-abortion policies, a broken pension systems, and uncontrolled mass migration.

“Just look at the mess Europe is in today,” Milei said. “Its pension system was on the brink of collapse while it was pushing its green agenda, killing innocent unborn children, and at the same time encouraging the influx of foreigners.”

“So, in the face of that shit they’ve created, between the mix of environmentalists, the man versus nature rhetoric, and so on, now the problems are clearly evident in Europe, they tried to fix it by importing people. That’s why Europe is on the brink of extinction,” he continued.

The Argentine presidency’s Official Response Office published a clip of Milei’s remarks.

The Argentine outlet Perfil reports that economist Juan Carlos de Pablo, one of the debate’s participants, explained that prior to the 1930s, major economies addressed labour shortages by offering incentives for immigration. De Pablo noted, that, after the crisis of that period, each country had to manage its employment problems internally, stressing that this had “long-term political repercussions.”

Milei, following de Pablo’s remarks, linked them to the current situation in Europe, where the pension crisis and pursuit of environmental policies have led to a mass migration strategy that is causing structural tensions in the region.

The Argentine President has been has staunch opponent of progressive and “woke” ideologies and, in recent weeks, has delivered fierce criticism on Europe’s migration and other policies. In March, during his official visit to Budapest on the occasion of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Hungary 2026, Milei told now-outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, “when migrants fail to adapt culturally to their new home, immigration ceases to be immigration and becomes an invasion.”

During his March CPAC Hungary speech, Milei defended Orbán for standing firm against the European Union’s immigration policies. He also condemned Europe for priding itself of being a “nanny state” that treats the economy as a “cake” to be managed and distributed rather than focusing on growth — which, he stressed, lead to Europe’s “evident economic stagnation.”

“If we add to this the immigration issue — which simply serves to indiscriminately increase the number of people receiving a slice of the pie without requiring any contribution whatsoever — the result is that the population that paid taxes for so many years ends up being shortchanged, receiving in return a system on the brink of collapse,” Milei warned at the time.