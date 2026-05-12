An illegal migrant has been placed in pre-trial detention over alleged plans to launch a jihadist terror attack against the world-famous Louvre museum and Paris’ Jewish community.

A 27-year-old Tunisian migrant faced charges of preparing a terrorist attack before a Paris court on Monday and was placed in pre-trial detention pending further hearings. The “undocumented” migrant is thoguht to have first entered France after travelling to Europe on a migrant smuggler boat in 2022.

France’s Le Monde newspaper reports the male was arrested on Thursday 7th. The arrest followed an investigation which, Le Figaro states, was triggered by a traffic stop back in April. Officers stopping the man discovered he was using a fake driving licence, kicking off an investigation which revealed he did not have a residence permit, and allegedly discovered extremist material on his mobile phone.

Among the material said to be on the device was jihadist propaganda, “hundreds” of images of weapons, and his dating profile, which included a profile picture showing an Islamic State fighter executing captives.

The report states the suspect’s internet history allegedly included requests to ChatGPT on “how to make a bomb” and for information on the TNT explosive.

Authorities believe the man was planning to launch terror attacks in the Paris region, including against the Louvre museum, and the city’s Jewish community. The security failings of the Louvre including unsecured windows and faulty security cameras have recently become widespread knowledge after last year’s jewels heist.

It is stated the suspect also allegedly planned to travel abroad to join an Islamic State organisation.