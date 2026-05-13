Police are investigating after a pair of German soldiers deployed to the NATO headquarters in the Netherlands are attacked by alleged slogan-shouting, mask-wearing men.

Two German soldiers attached to the Allied Joint Force Command Headquarters at Brunssum were allegedly jumped by a group of men who arrived by car and subjected to a physical beating and verbal insults.

Dutch boradcaster NOS states the attack is said to have taken place on Monday evening and because it took place off-base is being investigated by national rather than military police.

The soldiers involved were said to be walking when a car approached and a number of mask-wearing individuals got out and attacked the pair.

That this was a targeted attack against soldiers is buttressed by the claim the attackers shouted specifically anti-NATO slogans as they struck.

The soldiers suffered only minor injuries.

Per NATO, the Brunssum base is “one of three headquarters in NATO at the operational-level, together with JFC Naples (Italy) and JFC Norfolk (United States)” and responsible for the Eastern region of the alliance, running up to the Russian border.

The attack is only the latest incident involving NATO personnel across Europe in recent years. As previously reported, among these incidents against NATO bases in Germany was acts of hostile reconnaissance against bases in 2023 and 2024 and tampering with the water supply at two bases.

A NATO base in Germany again saw its water treatment facility the subject of a sabotage event in 2025. In these cases, the involvement of Russian intelligence or influence operations has been claimed.