PHOTOS: Construction Crew Finds 2,000-Year-Old Roman Bust at Spanish Beach

A digging crew in Spain found an incredible piece of history while working along Almadraba beach in Alicante, Spain, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The workers were focused on their regeneration project when they unearthed a 2,000-year-old marble Roman bust that is believed to date to the first or second century. It was incredibly well-preserved and its beauty had barely been marred after such a long time.

The outlet noted the piece may depict the goddess Venus, and an image showed the artifact with its nose, chin, and lip slightly damaged:

It was typical of busts found in Roman patrician homes, according to the Olive Press.

Alicante’s Culture councilor, Nayma Beldjilali, said, “It is a Roman head of great artistic quality and in an excellent state of conservation that according to experts probably represented Venus. This could be one of the most important-ever discoveries of a Roman sculpture in Alicante province.”

Beldjilali also said a Roman villa was previously found in that area, adding that the bust crews recently discovered may have been placed in a prominent Roman citizen’s home.

The piece is currently undergoing testing to confirm its authenticity.

“According to officials, the bust likely dates to the High Imperial Roman period — a time when Roman influence stretched far and wide,” Post article read.

In 2022, another ancient Roman bust was found in Texas after an art dealer bought it at a Goodwill store for $34.99, Breitbart News reported.

According to the Canonbury Antiques website, “Roman busts represent a form of portraiture in which the artists made the human head and a bit of the chest. This art form originated in ancient Egypt but was perfected in Ancient Greece. Through the busts, artists recorded the most distinctive features of prominent people of the time.”

“When they picked up the art, the Romans took it a little further by using it to show respect during ceremonial shows and to depict family members. The Romans cared a lot about one’s family lineage and did not shy away from showing respect to their ancestors,” the site read.