Exclusive — Aaron Masaitis Explains How Bulgaria Could Be ‘Grand Central Station’ for U.S. Energy to Eastern Europe

Aaron Masaitas, a veteran and CEO of a small investment and real estate company in Tampa, Florida, told Breitbart News Saturday how President Donald Trump can move billions of dollars in energy through Bulgaria if there were a strong America First advocate in the form of ambassador for the Eastern European country.

Masaitas, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps with multiple deployments and who has led diplomatic engagements across the world, wrote an article for Breitbart News about how Trump can unlock billions of dollars in lucrative energy deals through strategic partnerships in Bulgaria.

In the article, he described Bulgaria as the “Grand Central Station” for the flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that could be delivered through Serbia, Hungary, and the rest of Europe, even the world.

“Ambassador Guilfoyle is doing a great job, but the gap in Bulgaria needs to be filled,” Masaitas said, arguing that the president should nominate someone to lead diplomatic efforts in Bulgaria.

He said, “The Black Sea is right there, it has Russian mines, and it is under attack all of the time. We just need somebody strong that understands that President Trump’s vision and execute boldly. And now is the time for Bulgaria.”

Masaitas added, “If we have somebody over there that can put foot on the gas and put President Trump’s agenda in place boldly, not a sleepy bureaucrat, somebody who has taken initiative, been strong for his country, and we can make it happen.”

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle said he thinks that Masaitas would be a “great ambassador.” Masaitas said he has been to Washington, DC, to speak with senators and the State Department and hopes to speak with Trump officials about Dan Scavino about the position.

He said that he believes in Trump’s America First vision “more than 100 percent.” He argued that Trump would be “more of than proud of the work that we’re going to do over there.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.