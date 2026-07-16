German Federal Police are investigating after the arrest of an Afghan migrant who is said to have pulled a knife when asked for his ticket on a local train.

Several children on their way to school were injured on an early-morning train amid an altercation between the guard checking tickets and a passenger. The man, reported to be a 28-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, pulled a knife on the inspector when asked for a ticket, leading to a confrontation that spilled out from the stationary train and onto the station platform.

A “large number” of panicked children and teenagers fled the scene, leading to three injuries, reports public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. Police set up a crisis shelter at a nearby school for children and families impacted by the incident to recover.

The knifeman ran from the station and was arrested shortly afterwards in Ruhpolding in Bavaria, a ski resort on the Austrian border. The suspect is being held in police custody pending an investigation by Federal officers.