Trainee police officer Mohammad Hassan has been suspended by Greater Manchester Police over being charged in relation to the alleged kidnap and rape of a woman in her 20s while he was off duty over the weekend.

Greater Manchester Police said they have brought charges against a student officer in relation to the “rape and kidnap of a woman in Manchester while off-duty over the weekend”. The 23-year-old trainee, Mohammad Hassan, who was described by the force as being “of Asian-Pakistani ethnicity” has been suspended from the police.

The BBC reports police responded to an emergency 999 call on Saturday night, in which a woman could be heard in distress inside a moving vehicle, Hassan was subsequently arrested in West Yorkshire after a police pursuit on the M62 motorway.

A woman in her 20s was assisted by officers at the scene. The Daily Telegraph states the suspect was allegedly driving his personal vehicle during the pursuit, not a police car.

Hassan appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court for a short hearing on Saturday. The charges of oral rape, kidnap, strangulation, sexual assault, theft of a mobile phone and dangerous driving were read out and he spoke only to confirm his name and address. The judge said because of the severity of the charges, the case would be referred up to the Crown Court, and remanded the suspect into custody.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Dexter said in a statement on his force charging one of its own trainees: “I understand, and share, the feeling among the public and our thousands of hard-working, decent staff who will have seen this news. Proceedings are underway and necessary action will be decisively taken within the regulations”. Dexter further stated a review of the recruitment process of Hassan showed the police force had not found anything during vetting about the suspended officer.

The next hearing at Manchester Crown Court is due on September 15th.