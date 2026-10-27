Riots broke out once again in Spain on Monday evening in the northern city of Bilbao as far-left activists staged protests to pressure the cancellation of an appearance by a right-wing influencer.

The autonomous Ertzaintza Police force of the Basque Country in northern Spain said that they arrested 19 people in Bilbao as a group of radical activists and students set cars on fire, looted shops and destroyed street furniture.

The protest, according to public broadcaster RTVE, was promoted by leftist groups like the Socialist Youth of the Basque Country and other so-called “anti-fascist” groups opposed to a planned appearance by Spanish conservative commentator Vito Quiles at the University of Deusto.

The call managed to see around 2,000 mostly students attend the afternoon demonstration, the Socialist Youth declaring that “Vito Quiles is NOT welcome” at their campus and that they would “not allow their hatred and intolerance to make their way among the youth.”

Among the 19 arrested were seven minors, according to the broadcaster, in addition to three 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old.

Quiles, who is known for his confrontational journalism and campus speaking tours, claimed that the head of the Ertzaina police had warned him of a “very high” risk of an incident, claiming that members of the ETA (Basque Homeland and Liberty) separatist terror group had helped organise the protests against his appearance.

“Given that there are former ETA members, street terrorists, and other criminals leading the protests, the talk is cancelled,” Quiles said. “Freedom of expression is sacred but no more important than protecting the integrity of all the good young people who attend these events and do not deserve to be exposed to violent situations because of a bunch of scum.”

“ETA remains alive in the streets of Bilbao. Today it has become clear who the real ultras are, and the majority of Spaniards have seen it. They are not students; they are terrorists. Either you’re with my act, with freedom, or you’re with ETA. There’s no more to it. See you on Wednesday in Valencia,” he added.

The outbreak of violence, which came just two nights after French-style riots took place in Barcelona in which 128 were arrested, and multiple businesses were looted, was roundly condemned by conservative politicians in Spain.

The mayor of Bilbao, Juan Mari Aburto of the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), denounced the street radicals, saying that “they are not anti-fascist; they are authentic fascists.”

The mayor expressed his sympathy for “those who have looted their stores, those who have seen their vehicles burn and the citizens of Bilbao who have had to endure an absolutely horrible afternoon.”

The leader of the Popular Party and current frontrunner to become the next prime minsiter of Spain, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, condemned the “new attempt to intimidate the violent left,” while vowing to form “a government that guarantees order and security so that decent Spain lives quietly in the streets.”