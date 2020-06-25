WATCH: Pastors Visit CHOP to Protest Black Lives Matter Threat to Jesus

Several pastors traveled to the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) in Seattle, Washington, to protest against threats by left-wing activists linked to the Black Lives Matter movement to remove religious icons depicting Jesus Christ as white.

Earlier this week, left-wing activist Shaun White tweeted: “Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. … Tear them down.”

Yes. All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression.

Racist propaganda. They should all come down. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 22, 2020

In response, Pastor Brian Gibson and several other pastors, of different racial backgrounds, traveled to the CHOP (formerly known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ) to deliver a message of religious liberty against the intolerance of the radical left:

Gibson’s group, Peaceably Gather, was formed this spring to advocate for the re-opening of churches during the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that religious freedom could be exercised without endangering public health.

Peaceably Gather released a statement Thursday:

“I have personally been on the ground in CHAZ/CHOP, and seen the wanton destruction that violent agitators carried out against people and property. These are no longer protests by citizens, these are deliberate acts of violence and vandalism from anti-American groups that seek to undo our country’s history and our religious heritage.” said Pastor Gibson. “Churches will always welcome those seeking refuge and relief, but when evil people attempt to damage and destroy we will exercise our full legal rights, as well as our rights to defend ourselves and our properties with physical force. History is full of examples that when religious images and symbols are attacked what follows shortly thereafter is attacks on the people, and we will not allow that to happen in our communities.”

Earlier this week, Black Lives Matter activists vandalized St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, DC — the same church that was burned during Black Lives Matter riots on May 31.

Other churches and synagogues have also been attacked.

