CRCI Landscaping & Pressure Washing also shared pictures of cleanup efforts in Ocean Ridge, writing, “We are grateful we are in a position where we are able to help our neighbors”:

Our landscaping crew has been spending almost every day in the Ocean Ridge Community but there’s still a lot left to do! We are grateful we are in a position where we are able to help our neighbors. Posted by CRCI Landscaping & Pressure Washing on Saturday, February 27, 2021

In a post on Friday, CRCI’s Catering & Creations said, “Here at BCRC we praise our men and help them find their way to God and His purpose for their lives”:

"I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger,… Posted by CRCI Catering & Creations on Friday, February 26, 2021

“We also allow the opportunity for our men to be a blessing to others as well! Although it is good to receive, we find that the real joy is in giving back,” the post read.

One resident did not imagine there would be so much support from neighbors after the tornado.