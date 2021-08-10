The day after an attack on a prayer event in Portland, Oregon, a big crowd of Christians gathered in the same location to sing and worship God.

Sean Feucht, a volunteer worship leader at Bethel Church, led the gathering, CBN News reported Monday.

“Members of Antifa showed up in Portland last night to threaten, harass, bully and intimidate us. A mom and her baby were tear gassed. Antifa stood 10 feet from me as we lifted our voices in praise, but we didn’t back down. We kept worshipping and God moved powerfully!” Feucht wrote in a Facebook post:

Clips from over the weekend showed Antifa members allegedly assaulting Christians, which reportedly included children, gathered in Portland on Saturday for the prayer event, according to CBN.

Journalist Andy Ngô shared video of the group clad in black, writing, “Police did not intervene.”

Shocking video recorded in Portland show a large group of antifa carrying shields & weapons move in to attack & shut down a family Christian prayer & worship event on the waterfront. Police did not intervene. pic.twitter.com/8JZuI1LPHo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2021

More footage of the incident showed one person in black spraying something at those gathered, forcing them to disperse:

On Saturday in Portland, antifa gathered to violently shut down a Christian group that gathered to pray. Antifa can be seen pulling apart the speaker equipment. An attendee told me children & families were attacked. Police were called but didn’t respond. pic.twitter.com/QvSCmu06B0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2021

He also shared video of attendees describing what happened at the prayer event.

“We were about to have a worship event and Antifa just rolled in like an angry mob, started throwing flash bombs at everybody, macing everybody, rotten eggs at everybody, black paint. They threw a flash bomb into a group of kids that were out there, from like four months old to like ten,” she said:

A woman attendee of the family Christian prayer event at the waterfront in downtown Portland describes what happened when antifa attacked them. pic.twitter.com/OtbHVftDor — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2021

Feucht on Monday shared a portion of the video showing the initial incident but included footage of the large crowd of Christians gathered to worship.

“The church of Portland demonstrated what BOLDNESS and COURAGE looks like in 2021!!! Heaven responded and lives were forever changed at #LetUsWorship,” he wrote on Facebook.

Ngô reported that Antifa members were watching the event but did not not attempt to confront the group because they were outnumbered.

Portland: A large crowd of Christian worshippers gather to sing the day after antifa violently attacked a small family worship event in the same location. Antifa are observing the event from afar but have not attacked because they’re outnumbered. pic.twitter.com/Pl7CYCSAut — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

In a subsequent post, he wrote, “The worship event has concluded in Portland but the antifa are following some of the Christian attendees as they split off into smaller numbers and go to their cars.”

Video footage showed violence in downtown Portland after the gathering:

Scenes of violence in downtown Portland as antifa militants fought in the street with people as they dispersed after the Christian worship event. pic.twitter.com/fPUd6ruuVv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

Sunday evening, Feucht shared a photo his group’s security team and asked followers to thank them:

